Salons, beauty parlours to open from May 24 across Tamil Nadu except Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced that salons and beauty parlours can function from Sunday (May 24) across the state -- except the Greater Chennai Police limits -- in non-containment areas between 7 a.m and 7 p.m.

Already, salons have started functioning from May 19 in rural areas. From Sunday onwards, salons and beauty parlours in all municipal corporations (except Chennai), all municipalities and town panchayats too can function. Air conditioning facilities should not be used in the premises.



CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

An official release here said the workers in salons and beauty parlours should ensure physical distancing to the extent possible with the customers and wear masks. Those who have symptoms of fever, cold and cough should not be allowed into the premises.

The owners of salons and beauty parlours should also ensure the provision of hand sanitiser and the premises should be disinfected five times a day. Workers and customers should wash their hands with soap at frequent intervals.