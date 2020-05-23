STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Salons, beauty parlours to open from May 24 across Tamil Nadu except Chennai

The owners of salons and beauty parlours should ensure the provision of hand sanitiser and the premises should be disinfected five times a day.

Published: 23rd May 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced that salons and beauty parlours can function from Sunday (May 24) across the state -- except the Greater Chennai Police limits -- in non-containment areas between 7 a.m and 7 p.m.  

Already, salons have started functioning from May 19 in rural areas. From Sunday onwards, salons and beauty parlours in all municipal corporations (except Chennai), all municipalities and town panchayats too can function. Air conditioning facilities should not be used in the premises.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

An official release here said the workers in salons and beauty parlours should ensure physical distancing to the extent possible with the customers and wear masks. Those who have symptoms of fever, cold and cough should not be allowed into the premises.  

The owners of salons and beauty parlours should also ensure the provision of hand sanitiser and the premises should be disinfected five times a day. Workers and customers should wash their hands with soap at frequent intervals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp