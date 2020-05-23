STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu lockdown: Will domestic flight services from Chennai resume on May 25?

According to official sources,  the state has written to the centre not to allow resumption of flights  services from Chennai as they fear lot of people will bring the  virus to the city.

People seen with face masks in the Chennai Airport (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Will air service finally resume in Chennai on May 25? The Chennai airport authorities had scheduled a press briefing on Friday evening, to tell the world that they are prepared to resume operations following the lockdown.

However, the event was cancelled without any reason being given. While the State has refused permission for the resumption of operations till May 31, officials are waiting to hear from the aviation ministry.

According to official sources,  the state has written to the centre not to allow the resumption of flights services from Chennai as they fear lot of people will bring the virus to the city.

However, it is up to the Centre to take a call, said official sources. Chennai Airport Director Suneel Dutt told Express that state government has taken up the issue with the Centre.

However, as far as the Airport Authority is concerned, service will resume from May 25, he added. Meanwhile, sources in the state government said if the Centre wants to resume operation then there may be staggard operations.

While the Chennai airport plans to bring in ‘touch-free’ flying experience for passengers.  

R Ramanathan, a former all India general secretary, Air Corporation Employees Union, Mumbai, told Express that leaving one seat empty won’t be viable for operators but suggested that testing at landing should be made mandatory.

Dr Rajesh Gupta, additional director, Pulmonology and Critical Care in Fortis Hospital, told Express that although social distancing in aircraft is recommended but lack of it won’t prove a major risk.

He stressed on the need for the surface in the aircraft need to be cleaned and air filters maintained properly.

Chennai airport Coronavirus COVID-19 Tamil Nadu Lockdown
