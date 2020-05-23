STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

With no commuters, Tamil Nadu auto drivers still struggle to survive despite relaxations

Auto drivers claim that they are having difficulty in finding passengers during the lockdown.

Published: 23rd May 2020 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

The lockdown has hit Chennai’s auto drivers hard | P JAWAHAR

For representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)

By ANI

RAMESHWARAM: Despite the ease in restrictions in the fourth phase of lockdown, auto drivers in Rameswaram are still finding it difficult to survive as they have to wait for an entire day for a single commuter.

Auto drivers claim that they are having difficulty in finding passengers during the lockdown.

"There are no tourists due to lockdown. Local passengers are also not there, hence no earning for us," said Ramesh, an auto driver.

As per the new COVID-19 guidelines, the state government on Friday has allowed auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, and cycle-rickshaws to ply on roads with only one passenger.

The government has allowed the services of autos and cycle rickshaws from 7 am to 7 pm.

"The directive does not apply to Chennai and containment zones. Vehicles to be sanitised thrice a day, masks compulsory," said the state government on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu auto drivers
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp