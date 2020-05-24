STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anna University issues guidelines for research scholars

Anna University has issued three circulars detailing the guidelines for conduct of doctoral committee meetings and viva-voce examination for Ph.D and MS research scholars.

CHENNAI: Anna University has issued three circulars detailing the guidelines for conduct of doctoral committee meetings and viva-voce examination for Ph.D and MS research scholars. AU’s Centre for Research director KP Jaya, who issued the orders, said that the scholar, supervisor and the joint supervisor should however be present in person for doctoral committee meetings.

If the Centre for Research director is notified in advance, the doctoral committee members too can join the meeting via video calling platforms. The mandatory seminars prior to he confirmation meeting and the synopsis meeting need to be conducted in the supervisor’s department as public seminars, the circular noted.

The director also said viva-voce for scholars can be held from June 1, and the notification for the same must be generated from Centre’s web page a week prior to the notification. Further, scholars are exempt from submitting semester progress report in June, however scholars should submit their yearly progress report by December.

