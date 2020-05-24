Tax law ordinance extends due dates for compliance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday promulgated an ordinance to amend the Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, extending the due dates for various compliances in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The TN Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, promulgated by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, extends the due dates for filing statement of outward supplies, filing refund claims, filing appeals, etc., said a release from the Commercial and Registration Department.

The Governor also promulgated the Tamil Nadu Taxation Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020 on the same day to relax the statutory time limits under certain other Acts.