Three more positive in Puducherry as active cases rise to 25 after a lull

Meanwhile, the lone person being treated at Government Karaikal General hospital was discharged on Saturday morning after she tested negative twice.

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Union Territory, which remained COVID-free lately, has seen a spike in cases for the past few days. According to Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, three persons tested positive on Saturday taking the tally to 25.

One person each from Vadamangalam, Kurumambet and Velmurugan Nagar tested positive and all of them had been in contact with COVID-19 patients at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI), Rao said. All the three have been admitted to IGMCRI.

Meanwhile, the lone person being treated at Government Karaikal General hospital was discharged on Saturday morning after she tested negative twice. Of the 25 patients in the UT, 20 are being treated at the IGMCRI and one at JIPMER. Also, one patient, each is being treat in Chennai, Kannur medical college, Kerala, and two others in Government General Hospital, Mahe, he said.

The minister attributed the recent spike to arrival of international passengers and people from other States. 
Chief Minister Narayanasamy has convened a high-level meeting to chalk out the next course of action, the Minister added.

Arrivals from outside caused rise in cases
Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao attributed the recent spike to arrival of international passengers and people from other States. Meanwhile, CM Narayanasamy chaired a meeting of officials 

