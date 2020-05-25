After a lull, crime rates go north in Kovai, Tirupur

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Crime rates that dipped with the enforcement of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown are now on the rise in the district. In the past week, five cases of dacoity have been reported in Coimbatore and neighbouring Tirupur districts.

Police officers state that most of them were executed by unknown gangs who also abused the victims before looting valuables from them.

According to the police, robbery happens more, especially during summer as most houses would be empty with the inmates leaving for vacation. However, because of the lockdown, house break-ins reduced, which in turn saw dacoity cases rise, they state.

Authorities reckon that lockdown relaxations, especially when it comes to transportation and the prevailing unemployment situation across the country, play a major role in the increase of crimes.

"When people have a source of income, they do not commit crimes. Those who commit property crimes are unemployed and it is expected to continue for another few months. So people who live alone and at isolated places should be careful," said a senior officer.

Meanwhile, following the sudden rise of dacoity and robbery cases in Coimbatore and Tirupur, Inspector General of Police (West Zone) K Periaiah instructed police officers to intensify patrolling and vehicle checks during the night. Also, the district rural police have alerted residences to ensure CCTV surveillance.

K Periaiah said that the reason behind the crimes will only be revealed at the end of the investigation.

"Until then all the police in the west zone are asked to conduct intra-limit patrolling and vehicle check intensively," he added.