Guv, CM extend Eid greetings

DMK president MK Stalin also listed out measures taken for the welfare of Muslims during DMK regimes in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 25th May 2020 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 02:29 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and other leaders on Sunday extended wishes to all Muslims on the eve of Eid ul-Fitr.

Purohit, in a statement, said, “On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to strengthen the spirit of generosity and bring people closer to one another binding them in friendship, brotherhood, mutual respect, compassion and love.”

Listing out various schemes implemented for Muslims’ welfare, Palaniswami greeted the community and expressed hope that the festival would bring peace, enhance love and happiness among them. In a separate statement, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam along with joint coordinator Palaniswami extended greetings to the community.

DMK president MK Stalin also listed out measures taken for the welfare of Muslims during DMK regimes in Tamil Nadu. He hoped that the festival will improve the living conditions of Muslims while enhancing equality and fraternity in the society. TNCC president KS Alagiri appreciated the community members for maintaining harmony even when they are unable to offer Eid prayers in mosques due to the lockdown.

