Tamil Nadu: Bride tests COVID-19 positive on arrival, but goes on to tie the wedding knot

The woman’s family members pleaded with the health officials to give them permission for conducting the marriage.

Published: 25th May 2020 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

COVID wedding

Representational image. (photo| Express Illustration)

By M Sabari
Express News Service

SALEM: They waited five months for this special day, separated as they were by 296.6 km. No one thought it will require an e-pass for them to say their wedding wows, scheduled for the special muhurtam day on Sunday. But the bride-to-be tested positive, and the wedding plans went for a toss. Well, almost!

The woman, who works in a private company in Villupuram district, reached the border town of Thalaivasal on Thursday night, after crossing three districts. As per protocol, the health officials took her swabs. The test results that came on Saturday showed her positive. She was to get married to her beau, who works in a garment export company in Tirupur, the next day.  

The woman’s family members pleaded with the health officials to give them permission for conducting the marriage. Since she was asymptomatic, the health workers took up the issue with the collector, who swung into action by holding an emergency meeting with revenue and police officials. He then granted permission for the wedding ceremony after setting out five commandments to be followed by the couple and their families.

The couple tied the knot at the groom’s house in Gangavalli, and went into quarantine, along with 28 close relatives who attended the function, as per the directive. Salem Collector SA Raman told Express that he gave permission for the marriage on humanitarian grounds, but set the conditions for the family to follow.

He said only family members were allowed to take part in the function following strict social distancing discipline. Soon after the wedding, all of them, including the couple, would be placed under home quarantine. Those who attended the function should also give a written assurance that they would follow all the instructions and would take responsibility for any violation.

Raman said, “Since there is a provision to provide treatment for asymptomatic patients in their homes, the entire family was isolated and given Kabasura Kudineer and medicines to boost immunity. We will take their swabs after seven days.”Deputy Director of Health Services J Nirmalson said that the couple and the relatives have been asked to go under home quarantine for the next 28 days.

30 under  quarantine

The couple and 28 relatives who attended the function are under quarantine.

