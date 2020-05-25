STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth help stranded new mother reach home in Tamil Nadu

They could not enter their State as the road was dug, reportedly, to prevent alcoholics from entering Karnataka via Ballur and also to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Published: 25th May 2020 06:52 PM

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGARI: A few considerate young men from Ballur village, Karnataka, helped a new mother who was stranded at the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border get home on Sunday.

According to sources, M Roshan Khatul (28), a resident of Ballur, recently gave birth to a girl at the government Hosur Hospital. She was discharged on Sunday and was heading towards her home in an autorickshaw with her infant, while her husband, Mohammed Ansar (30), followed close by on his two-wheeler.

However, they could not enter their State as the road was dug, reportedly, to prevent alcoholics from entering Karnataka via Ballur and also to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ansar, a vegetable vendor, said,"The autorickshaw was waiting for more than two hours. I went in search of an alternative route, but all my efforts went in vain."

However, just when they thought all hopes were lost, help came their way. 

The Democratic Youth Federation of India President (Krishnagiri District) G Sridharan who was also at the State border to check the road conditions, spoke with the autorickshaw driver and once he got to know their situation, called some young men to help the couple.

He spoke with one R Shabu (27) who informed the autorickshaw driver of an alternative route to enter the State. However, once the three-wheeler could progress no more, the youth and four of his fellows brought in another vehicle and dropped the couple and their six-day-old child at their residence safely.

The timely and thoughtful actions of the youth touched many a heart in the region.
 

TAGS
Krishnagiri Ballur village Karnataka-TN border
Coronavirus
