COVID-19 lockdown impact: Liquor shops open to dull response in Karaikal

Published: 26th May 2020 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 07:38 AM

A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Liquor shops in Karaikal district opened on Monday after two months of closure. At
least 56 outlets, including 35 IMFL and 21 arrack shops, opened on the first day.

But the crowd was no nowhere near to what was witnessed in Tamil Nadu when TASMAC outlets opened.

“The turnout was average, it could be due to reasons such as price hike. So, the shops are selling liquor without any need for a token system. the sales may get better soon. Officials are checking if
consumers were wearing masks, and following social distancing,” said Deputy Collector (Revenue) M Adharsh Puducherry government imposed special excise duty of 25 % on Indian-made foreign
liquor (IMFL) and 20 % on arrack, which was a big turn off for consumers.

Despite the average turnout, shops were directed to adhere to the permissible limits. Police personnel were on their toes blaring instructions to boozers through microphones to go home after their purchase.

The administration stalled the opening of 19 outlets including 13 IMFL shops, 4 Arrack and two toddy shops in Karaikal district .

The licenses of those shops are under suspension due to various violation of Section 144.

Security is on alert in Karaikal district to prevent intrusion of people. The police checkups are also back in the check posts and borders of Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts to prevent the smuggling of alcohol to Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur.

