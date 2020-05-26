STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

In a new high, nine die of COVID-19 on single day in Tamil Nadu, seven from Chennai

On the positive side, 611 people were discharged, taking the total number of those who have recovered to 9342 while the number of active cases stands at 8256.

Published: 26th May 2020 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

A Traffic Sub-inspector seen wearing a PPE dress during his duty to keep him prevent from corona at Egmore in Chennai (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a new high, nine people died of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the toll to 127, while 646 more cases were recorded as the total tally reached 17,728.

Eight people who died had comorbid conditions while the other case was of a 57-year-old with no comorbid conditions who was referred from the ICF hospital to Omandurar Medical College on May 25. Seven of the deceased are from Chennai.

While respiratory failure has been the major reason for deaths so far, two people, a 53-year-old female and 76-year-old male with comorbid conditions, died of multi organ dysfunction syndrome and septic shock.  

Septic shock occurs when the infection has become widespread across the body leading to low blood pressure, resulting in organ failure.

Systemic hypertension and diabetes were the primary comorbid conditions that the patients who died on Tuesday had.

On the positive side, 611 people were discharged, taking the total number of those who have recovered to 9342 while the number of active cases stands at 8256.

54 people were returnees from outside the state while 5 were from Dubai and 35 from Maharashtra. The total number of people tested is 4.12 lakh. The testing rate dipped below 10,000 on Tuesday with 9677 people being tested.

Meanwhile, Chennai’s total cases are now 11,640 with 509 more patients. As per the airport data, out of 2138 samples lifted in Chennai, 45 tested positive, and in Trichy, out of 2322 samples, 45 tested positive.

Out of the 6067 rail passengers tested, 36 were found positive while the results of 903 more are being processed.

So far, 840 passengers have returned to Chennai on 15 domestic flights from various states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp