In a new high, nine die of COVID-19 on single day in Tamil Nadu, seven from Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a new high, nine people died of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the toll to 127, while 646 more cases were recorded as the total tally reached 17,728.

Eight people who died had comorbid conditions while the other case was of a 57-year-old with no comorbid conditions who was referred from the ICF hospital to Omandurar Medical College on May 25. Seven of the deceased are from Chennai.

While respiratory failure has been the major reason for deaths so far, two people, a 53-year-old female and 76-year-old male with comorbid conditions, died of multi organ dysfunction syndrome and septic shock.

Septic shock occurs when the infection has become widespread across the body leading to low blood pressure, resulting in organ failure.

Systemic hypertension and diabetes were the primary comorbid conditions that the patients who died on Tuesday had.

On the positive side, 611 people were discharged, taking the total number of those who have recovered to 9342 while the number of active cases stands at 8256.

54 people were returnees from outside the state while 5 were from Dubai and 35 from Maharashtra. The total number of people tested is 4.12 lakh. The testing rate dipped below 10,000 on Tuesday with 9677 people being tested.

Meanwhile, Chennai’s total cases are now 11,640 with 509 more patients. As per the airport data, out of 2138 samples lifted in Chennai, 45 tested positive, and in Trichy, out of 2322 samples, 45 tested positive.

Out of the 6067 rail passengers tested, 36 were found positive while the results of 903 more are being processed.

So far, 840 passengers have returned to Chennai on 15 domestic flights from various states.