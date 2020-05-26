Puducherry reports two more COVID-19 cases, total count rises to 34

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Two more persons were tested positive for COVID 19 in Puducherry, taking the total number of active cases in the union territory to 34, Health minister Malladi Krishna Rao said here on Tuesday.

The minister said the wife and daughter of a COVID-19 positive man from Moogambiagai nagar, Reddiarpalayam tested positive for coronavirus.

They have been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and research Institute .The health department is taking steps to identify the other members of the family to quarantine them.

So far, 46 persons have been affected by the virus in the union territory, of which, 12 were discharged leaving 34 still recovering in hospitals, Rao said.

Out of the 34 cases, 30 are in Puducherry including two children aged seven and nine, two in Mahe , another one each in Chennai and Kannur in Kerala.

He also said that one person each from London and Dhaka reached Puducherry on Monday.

They were in quarantine at Chennai for the last 12 days and will have to undergo quarantine here for two more days.

Adding that the daily count of three or four cases is a matter of concern for Puducherry with regard to its population size.

Director of Medical Services (DMS) Dr S Mohan Kumar said that the virus is spreading through contact and added people need be careful to ensure the safety of their family members.

In the next few days, more relaxation will be announced and then people will have to take care of themselves by adhering to precautions such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and sanitation, he said.