‘Balaji issued open threat to Collector’

CHENNAI: Karur DMK MLA Senthil Balaji acted in a highhanded manner and issued an open threat to the Collector, who is also the district magistrate, State public prosecutor A Natarajan told Justice M Nirmal Kumar on Wednesday. Responding to a advance bail plea from Balaji, following an FIR being registered on basis of a complaint from the Collector, Natarajan told the judge that there were 10 cases already pending against him. The judge reserved his orders.
