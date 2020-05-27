Chennai man who came by flight to Coimbatore tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 24-year-old man working in a five-star hotel in Chennai has tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore on Tuesday. “He is a native of Coimbatore,” said sources. The case was added to Chennai’s tally and not in Coimbatore since the man travelled from the state’s capital.

The health department collected his nasal swab when he arrived at Coimbatore International Airport from Chennai on Monday evening. After the result came positive, he was admitted to ESI Hospital. Until then, he was accommodated in an institutional quarantine facility. The health department here has notified the officials in Chennai. The department is also gathering the details of the co-passengers who flew along with the man.

An official said, “We would track the co-passengers in the flight and advise them to undergo home-quarantine.”The officials would also screen the staff members in the private hotel where the infected man was working in Chennai.

Precautionary measures

According to the health department, around 422 out of 521 passengers who had arrived at Coimbatore airport in the last two days were tested negative. The test results of the remaining people are awaited.