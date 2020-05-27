Officials come to the rescue of migrants stranded in Hosur

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A group of 20 migrant labours, including six kids from Uttar Pradesh, working in a nursery farm in Karnataka near Berigai village was allegedly assaulted by their supervisor and forcibly evacuated from the farm. They were found stranded at Hosur bus stand on Monday night.

The incident came to light, when Democratic Youth Federation of India cadres Vignesh and G Sridharan reached the spot, based on a tip-off from a Hosur Municipal Corporation staff. R Pintu Kumar (26), one of the migrants’ said, “Six families from UP were working in Dadinayakan Doddi village in Kolar district. On Monday, the nursery farm supervisor Seenappa had allegedly assaulted one of their workers’ Amarnth. After that, all six families were asked to vacate. We had spent Rs 4,000 to reach the bus stand.”

When TNIE reported the issue to Hosur RDO T Kumaresan and tahsildar G Venkatesan, they asked the Hosur VAO to take them to a shelter and provide them with food. Collector S Prabhakar asked the workers to lodge a police complaint. The migrants have been provided with e- pass.