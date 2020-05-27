Tiruchy Central Prison inmate tests positive for COVID-19 

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In what could be a major threat, a 36-year-old life inmate has tested positive for coronavirus at the Tiruchy Central Prison. The inmate who recently went for a 42 day training in Puzal, returned back to the Tiruchy prison and has apparently contracted the virus.

Following the test results, 28 other inmates who were in the same block were isolated by the authorities. Apart from them, the on-duty prison wardens are also being taken by the health officials for testing.

Speaking to TNIE, Kanagaraj, DIG (Prison), Tiruchy region said, "This is the first case from the Tiruchy Prison. All efforts are being taken to disinfect and isolate inmates as much as possible. We are also checking if any other inmates have symptoms and increased the vigil of inmates' health."

It is to be noted that Tiruchy Central Prison currently lodges more than 1300 inmates and is the second biggest prison in the state.