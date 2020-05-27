STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Train tickets booked at counters can be cancelled within 180 days from date of scheduled journey

In a statement, the railways said that in Tamil Nadu, the refund process may not start immediately in view of the current COVID-19 situation

Railways

Train operated by Southern Railway used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With train services having been stopped till June 30 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Southern Railway has said passengers holding paper tickets can cancel them within 180 days from the date of scheduled journey and a full refund will be provided.

While the fare for e-tickets was refunded online, passengers have been continuously approaching the railways over phone for refund of tickets booked through counters.

In a statement, the railways said refunding of counter tickets has started in Kerala and Mangaluru region of Karnataka which falls under Southern Railway. However, in Tamil Nadu, the refund process may not start immediately in view of the current COVID-19 situation.

“This is in order to ensure that social distancing norms are not violated by queues at various stations for disbursal of the refunds. The dates for starting refunds at stations in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry will be intimated shortly,” added the statement.

