Free online coaching for Tamil Nadu NEET aspirants from June 15

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Department of School Education in association with Amphisoft Technologies E - box will be offering a free online crash course to government and government-aided school students registered for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020, Tamil Nadu government has announced.

The course will be offered for both English and Tamil medium students. Students enrolled for the course will be able to solve over 6,500 questions covering all concepts in physics, chemistry, botany, and zoology, said an official from the department.

The training comprises of four hours of video lectures and four hours of practice and formative tests. The entire course will cover 80 chapter-wise practice tests, 80 formative tests, five-unit tests, two half portion tests, and 10 full portion tests.

The registration for the course started on Wednesday. All the Chief Educational Officers have been informed by the department that the students who have registered for NEET 2020 can register for this course through http://app.eboxcolleges.com/neetregister