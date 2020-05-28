PMK cadre go after Kaduvetti Guru’s son and son-in-law

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: The son and son-in-law of late Vanniyar Sangam leader J Guru were attacked allegedly by PMK cadre in Kaduvetti on Tuesday night. An argument over riding two-wheeler resulted in clashes between two groups, police said.PMK cadre allegedly detained a bike belonging to a supporter of Guru’s son Kanalarasan(20). Kanalarasan), Guru’s son-in-law Manoj and Manoj’s brother Madhan approached the cadre to retrieve the vehicle, and an argument broke out.

In the attack that followed, Kanalarasan, Manoj and Madhan were injured. So was Sathish, a PMK supporter. Guru’s kin are admitted in Thanjavur medical college hospital while Sathish is in Jayankondam GH.

Ariyalur SP Srinivasan said the two factions had a running feud. Four persons have been arrested. Guru’s second death anniversary was observed on Monday. Meanwhile, Guru’s mother Kalyani alleged that PMK high command was harassing their family. Police have been deployed in Kaduvetti to prevent escalation of the situation.