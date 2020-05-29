STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As deaths of migrants on trains rise, railways asks vulnerable to skip non-essential travel

Railway officials said the notification was advisory in nature and there is no restriction on the travel of children below the age of 10 and persons above the age of 65.

shramik trains

Healthcare workers screening migrant workers before letting them board the Shramik Special train. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of the death of several migrant workers during train journeys, the railways has appealed to those who suffer from pre-existing ailments, elderly people and children to avoid unwanted travel.

As many as seven migrant labourers travelling in Shramik special trains to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were found dead in different incidents. The railways has drawn flak for the inordinate delay of trains and lack of food supply to migrants which is believed to have caused the deaths. However, the national transporter has attributed the deaths to pre-existing medical conditions of travellers.

In a statement, the railways said a few unfortunate cases of deaths related to pre-existing medical conditions while travelling have taken place. “Persons with co-morbidities (for example - hypertension, diabetes, cardio-vascular diseases, cancer, immune deficiency conditions), pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years and persons above 65 years of age may avoid travel by rail, except when it is essential,” it said in a statement.

Railway officials said the notification was advisory in nature and there is no restriction on the travel of children below the age of 10 and persons above the age of 65.

“The advisory issued was based on a notification by the Union Home Ministry. All the travellers are chosen and nominated by the state governments. It's upto the receiving state to decide on restricting the transportation of elderly or children,” explained the official.

