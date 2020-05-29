STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Meat found outside two temples in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore causes tension

Residents and devotees noticed the meat in front of Venugopal Swamy and Sri Raghavendra temples situated on Sullivan street.

Published: 29th May 2020 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Residents and devotees noticed meat in front of Venugopal Swamy and Sri Raghavendra temples situated on Sullivan street in Coimbatore.

Residents and devotees noticed meat in front of Venugopal Swamy and Sri Raghavendra temples situated on Sullivan street in Coimbatore. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Pieces of raw meat, which was presumed to be pork, were found strewn near two temples here by miscreants on Friday, triggering tension in the area.

Residents and devotees noticed the meat in front of Venugopal Swamy and Sri Raghavendra temples situated on Sullivan street here and alerted the police, who rushed to the spot.

Considering the gravity of the situation, a large posse of police personnel were deployed in the area, even as leaders of various Hindu outfits reached the spot and demanded that the culprits be brought to book, police said.

Condemning the incident, Tamil Nadu BJP General Secretary, Vanathi Srinivasan sought immediate action against the culprits.

"It is reported that the persons came in a two-wheeler and threw "pork steak" inside the shrine of Venugopal Swamy & Raghavendra Swamy of Coimbatore..@cbedtpolice take immediate action," she said in a tweet.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Balaji Saravanan arrived at the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry.

Innvestigation is on and the CCTV footage in the area are being verified, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu temples Coimbatore temples
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp