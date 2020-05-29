Minor arrested for posting child sexual abuse content

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Papanasam All Women Police on Wednesday arrested a 16-year-old boy, allegedly for browsing and uploading child pornographic content on social media. His father was also arrested on charges of abetment to crime. According to sources, National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children gave a report to the Additional Superintendent of Police (Child Welfare Officer), based on which it ordered Papanasam police to register a case.

During the investigation, it was found that the mobile phone in which the boy viewed the content belonged to his father, a resident of Panadaravadai area.

A case was registered under Sections 13, 14 (1) (using child for pornography purposes) and 17 (abetment) of the POCSOA (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) and Section 67 (B) (punishment for publishing or transmission of material depicting children in sexually explicit act in electronics form). Both the father and son were arrested. The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Thanjavur, which ordered him to be detained in the Government observation home in Thanjavur. The father was enlarged on bail, police added.