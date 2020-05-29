STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami lays foundation for Noyyal Renovation Project

Rs 230-crore project project is likely to benefit 7,000 acres of agricultural lands

Published: 29th May 2020 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating flats constructed by Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, through video conference from Chennai on Thursday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami laid the foundation for the Noyyal River Rejuvenation Project via video conference on Thursday that aims to benefit 7,000 acres of agricultural lands directly and 11,000 acres indirectly. The Rs 230-crore project will cover a stretch of 158.35 km in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Karur districts.

Works on 18 bridges, 22 ponds, and damaged portions of dams, sluice gates of supply canals, strengthening of banks of ponds, desilting and constructing check dams will be carried out. Coimbatore Collector K Rajamani said work would be carried out in three phases, for which tenders have  been floated.

The CM also declared open check dams across Agaram river in Vellore district, Vettar river at Kandiyur and Amaravathi in Tiruvarur district and percolation pond at Kannimar Odai in Dindigul district, at a cost of Rs 16.56 crore. He also laid foundation for check dams and agricultural projects worth Rs 17.01 crore.

The CM inaugurated a mega plan of multi-storeyed residential quarters constructed by Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board and Tamil Nadu Housing Board, at a cost of Rs 299.28 crore. Around 480 TNSCB quarters will be constructed at Anjugramam in Kanniyakumari, Maharajasamuthiram in Thanjavur, Kurumba Chavadi in Ariyalur and Salavaithurai near Thiruvottiyur, 160 in Purasaiwalkam and 1,072 multi-storeyed quarters will be constructed in Pudumai Colony and Karungalpalayam in Erode district.

The Chief Minister inaugurated work on 14 bridges at a total cost of Rs 35.37 crore. They will be built at Thavasipudur-Vadugapatti road in Madurai district, Lakkamanaickanepatti road in Tirupur district, Thittapparai and Boothapadi in Erode district, Sevappoor, Thoppampatti and Kadavur in Karur district, Therkkunatham, Ovelkudi and Ayyampettai in Tiruvarur district, Pommidi in Dharmapuri district, Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district, Mundanthurai in Tirunelveli district and at Vanniayampatti in Pudukkottai district.  Palaniswami also laid foundation for a river bridge and railway bridge and three road bridges at a cost of Rs 70.23 crore.

Big plans
Works on 18 bridges, 22 ponds, and damaged portions of dams, sluice gates of supply canals, strengthening of banks of ponds, desilting and constructing check dams will be carried out

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp