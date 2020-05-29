Palaniswami lays foundation for Noyyal Renovation Project

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami laid the foundation for the Noyyal River Rejuvenation Project via video conference on Thursday that aims to benefit 7,000 acres of agricultural lands directly and 11,000 acres indirectly. The Rs 230-crore project will cover a stretch of 158.35 km in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Karur districts.

Works on 18 bridges, 22 ponds, and damaged portions of dams, sluice gates of supply canals, strengthening of banks of ponds, desilting and constructing check dams will be carried out. Coimbatore Collector K Rajamani said work would be carried out in three phases, for which tenders have been floated.

The CM also declared open check dams across Agaram river in Vellore district, Vettar river at Kandiyur and Amaravathi in Tiruvarur district and percolation pond at Kannimar Odai in Dindigul district, at a cost of Rs 16.56 crore. He also laid foundation for check dams and agricultural projects worth Rs 17.01 crore.

The CM inaugurated a mega plan of multi-storeyed residential quarters constructed by Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board and Tamil Nadu Housing Board, at a cost of Rs 299.28 crore. Around 480 TNSCB quarters will be constructed at Anjugramam in Kanniyakumari, Maharajasamuthiram in Thanjavur, Kurumba Chavadi in Ariyalur and Salavaithurai near Thiruvottiyur, 160 in Purasaiwalkam and 1,072 multi-storeyed quarters will be constructed in Pudumai Colony and Karungalpalayam in Erode district.

The Chief Minister inaugurated work on 14 bridges at a total cost of Rs 35.37 crore. They will be built at Thavasipudur-Vadugapatti road in Madurai district, Lakkamanaickanepatti road in Tirupur district, Thittapparai and Boothapadi in Erode district, Sevappoor, Thoppampatti and Kadavur in Karur district, Therkkunatham, Ovelkudi and Ayyampettai in Tiruvarur district, Pommidi in Dharmapuri district, Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district, Mundanthurai in Tirunelveli district and at Vanniayampatti in Pudukkottai district. Palaniswami also laid foundation for a river bridge and railway bridge and three road bridges at a cost of Rs 70.23 crore.

Big plans

