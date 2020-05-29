Pollachi sexual assault case: Bail denied to one more accused

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A week after the district Mahila Court dismissed the bail plea of a prime accused in the Pollachi sexual harassment case, the court has once again denied bail to another accused, on Thursday.

Sabarirajan (26), who is now lodged at Selam prison, had filed a bail petition before the court in March which came up for hearing on Thursday through video conference.

Sources said the counsel of the accused requested that he be granted bail since the investigation with regards to him was already over and the charge sheet submitted before the court. Also, they stated that the suspect has spent more than a year in prison.

However, the defence counsel (CBI) opposed their demand and argued that the case was still under investigation with efforts on to identify more victims, if any.

If the suspect is let out on bail, they claimed, it may hinder the investigation. Upon hearing the arguments put forth by both sides, Judge J Radhika dismissed the bail petition, stated legal sources.

The case relates to a complaint filed by a Pollachi-based 19-year-old woman on February 24, 2019 stating that four men -- Thirunavukkarasu, Sathish, Sabarirajan and Vasanthakumar -- allegedly sexually assaulted her in a car on February 12.

The police also confirmed that the accused had videographed the act and used it later to extort money from the victim.