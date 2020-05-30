STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Hitchhiking to get to city, but where are the jobs for daily wage laborers?

Though they somehow manage to reach the city by hitchhiking or paying small charges, finding job and getting paid accordingly seems highly uncertain.

Published: 30th May 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Daily wage labourers

Daily wage labourers wait for work (Photo | EPS/Biswanath)

By Jose K Joseph 
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With public transportation suspended in the fourth phase of the lockdown, reaching the city for work remains a difficult task for daily wage labourers.

Though they somehow manage to reach the city by hitchhiking or paying small charges, finding job and getting paid accordingly seems highly uncertain. It has become an usual ordeal for men and women gathered under Aristo Bridge, Tennur bridge and Vayalur road to wait under the hot sun till mid noon for contractors to hire them and then return home - either empty-handed or with the day's wage.

"Since there is no bus service, I take lifts from the vehicles passing through the highway. Though I manage to reach the city, there is no surety that I will get a job. However, many people like us do not have any other options," said Velankanni, a worker from Pappankurichi. 

Another worker Vijayalakshmi waiting under Aristo Bridge said that unlike previous phases of lockdown, some of them are now getting job. "I came from Manapparai in a truck. I got work at a construction site yesterday. I'm not sure whether I'll get work today. Like many others, I decided to wait till noon. If the contractors do not come, I will return home," she said. 

Meanwhile, some of the workers alleged that they are not getting sufficient wages. "We used to get about Rs 350 to Rs 400 per day before the lockdown. But now since construction works are taking place only in few places, contractors bargain the wages with us. Some offer Rs 270 or Rs 300 for a day. If we are not willing, they would move on to other place. We are left with no option but to work for low wage. We hope the government would come up with more relaxation after this lockdown. Otherwise, people like us would struggle to make both ends meet," said Pazhaniappan, a worker waiting for contractors at the Vayalur road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
daily wage labourers low wage lockdown
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp