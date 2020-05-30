STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lockdown cripples shrimp farming in Tamil Nadu

All sectors of the industry are in deep stress, and the brackish water aquaculture is not left out.

Published: 30th May 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

The barren shrimp farms alongside East Coast Road | Express

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: All sectors of the industry are in deep stress, and the brackish water aquaculture is not left out. With the export market shrinking, farmers are already downsizing cultivation area to nearly 40 per cent. Shrimp farming is practised in 8,850 hectares in the State, and the yield is 43,650 tonnes. An estimated 60,000 families are dependant on the trade.   

Chennai-based Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA) did a survey and found out the loss to the sector due to the lockdown was around Rs 1,100 crore. The survey estimates the reduction in production to be around 10,000 tonnes -- worth Rs 350 crore. CIBA director KK Vijayan told Express that the major stocking season was during March-April, which was disrupted this year.

“About 30% of farmers prepared their ponds but did not stock up due to the difficulty in accessing quality seed. Disease incidence reported during the lockdown period was about 10% of the farming area and they had to drain their ponds. Farmers, who had a standing stock resorted to ‘panic harvesting’ of smaller size shrimp and sold them at lower prices,” he said.  

Tamil Nadu has about 65 shrimp hatcheries and 8 Naupliuus producing centres. Hatcheries have reported a reduction in sale of seed of over 40%. “Many of us have drained the seed as it cannot be stored,” said multiple hatcheries owners. Ban on international air cargo to import Specific Pathogen Free brood stock and related disturbances in the functioning of Aquatic Quarantine Facility is likely to affect seed production and supply for the coming months.

“Currently, over 90% of farmers cultivate Vennamei, an American shrimp. We have Indian species like Indicus. It should be promoted,” Vijayan said. The seafood exporters association is hoping the government would resolve the crisis.

EMPLOYMENT LOSS
CIBA survey reports that 60,000 people, who are directly or indirectly engaged in production, processing and distribution systems, could be rendered jobless.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp