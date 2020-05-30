Meat feast meet at Tamil Nadu's Sirkazhi violates coronavirus lockdown, 18 people arrested

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: At least 18 people were arrested on Friday for attending a meat feast near Sirkazhi. They were arrested after their celebration went viral through the pictures they posted on social media.

A 44-year-old banana farmer, M Bhaskar from Kaathiruppu near Sirkazhi block, celebrated his birthday with a party for his friends near Sirkazhi on May 27. At least 18 people were arrested related to the incident which violated the lockdown. He, along with three others, hosted a meat banquet for the village youngsters at his farm. They took photos of their feast and posted pictures on social media. The pictures went viral and came to the notice of the police.

The police arrested all the youths seen in the pictures. A case has been registered in Pagasalai Police Station. They were booked under several sections, including 'disobedience' (IPC 188). This is the third such incident in Nagapattinam district in approximately one month. The police warned the villagers not to repeat such misadventures.

The youths were made to pledge at the Pagasalai Police Station that they would repeat the misadventures thereafter. They were released on bail.