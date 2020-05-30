STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu tally crosses 20k with 874 fresh cases

Following Tamil Nadu government's order, autos were seen functioning in various parts of Coimbatore keeping safety in mind. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the State crossed yet another grim milestone of 20,000 Covid-19 cases on Friday, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami attributed the spike to the high testing rate. The State recorded 874 new cases on the day, taking the tally to 20,246, and nine deaths taking the toll to 154.

With 618 cases, Chennai continued to add the most to the State’s kitty. The city’s tally stands at 13,362. Meanwhile, Chengalpattu reported  61 fresh cases taking the district’s tally to 1,000. Among fresh cases, 141 are people from outside which include 135 from Maharashtra.

Among the nine deaths, five succumbed at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Three of them had been transferred from private hospitals, and they died within 48 hours of referral or testing positive. Four others died at private hospitals.

Meanwhile, 31 prisoners in Puzhal prison- I and nine from other prisons in the State tested positive for the viral infection on Friday.

People’s support is need of the hour: EPS

A total of 765 people were discharged on the day. Meanwhile, speaking at a meeting with the district collectors through video conferencing at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said, "The only medicine available for preventing the coronavirus infection is people's cooperation. 

Everyone should understand the importance of the guidelines given by the government." Since there is no drug available for this infection, people should behave with self-discipline as per the guidance of health experts, he added.

The CM further said people should approach hospital immediately if they have any symptoms. Giving a detailed account on the steps taken from January 22 to face the pandemic, Palaniswami recalled the details of funds allocated from time to time for buying medical equipment and other materials. He also gave details about the amounts sanctioned for free supply of essential commodities, the committees formed for looking after the Covid-related works, the appointment of large number of medical professionals to deal with the situation, the steps taken to revive economic growth of the State.

Stating that the infection spread mostly through the people coming from other States, the CM asked district collectors to keep a vigil on those who arrive from outside and subject them to screening.

"We have kept all districts under control except Chennai.  The collectors should see to it that the control in the districts continues," he added. EPS said the restrictions in districts should be relaxed only after getting consent of the Chief Secretary.

