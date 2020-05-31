STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: After two months, public transportation to resume in Tamil Nadu from Monday

There will be no public transportation in Chennai city which has been classified as zone VIII and Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts grouped under zone VII.

Published: 31st May 2020

Autorickshaw queued up in Gabdhi Park as the auto drivers fund it difficult to get sawaaris even though the state government offered relaxation of lockdown to allow the service in Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly after two months train and bus services to resume across the State from tomorrow barring Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts. While the buses last operated on March 24, train service remains suspended since March 21. 

On Sunday Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that 50 percent of buses will be operated in 33 districts while extending the lockdown till June 30.

For the purpose of resuming the bus services, districts are categorized into eight zones each having three to seven districts. 

Barring zone VII and VIII, 50 percent of fleet will be operated in districts categorized from zone I to VI. The buses should carry 60 percent of its seat capacity.

“Commuters can travel within the zones without e-passes,” said the Chief Minister.

Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Tiuppur, Karur, Salem and Namakkal districts in western part of the State earmarked as zone I and Dharmapuri, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Krishnagiri categorized under zone II.

Similarly, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore and Kallakuruchi districts in northern parts of the State brought under zone III, while delta districts Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Thiruchi, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai listed in zone IV.

The Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram districts grouped into zone V and Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakkumari and Tenkasi districts listed under zone VI.

In addition, the State government also allowed operation of call taxis and autos across the State. Call taxis can carry maximum of three persons (excluding the driver), and autos can with three persons including the driver.

However, the government order stated that travel allowed for the works permitted by the government during the lockdown.

While the government allowed traveling within zones, the order yet to clarify whether inter-zone travelers will be quarantined.
 
Besides, Southern railway to start operating four trains from June 1. The trains to run in Mayiladuthurai – Coimbatore, Coimbatore – Katpadi, Villupuram – Madurai and Tiruchy – Nagercoil routes. Ticket booking for these trains are open in IRCTC portal. 

