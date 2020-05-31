STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daddy involved in daughter's illegal adoption in Tamil Nadu, held

Thoothukudi Child protection Unit rescued the toddler from the couple and shifted her to Muthukuviyal, a government authorised child home in the district.

Published: 31st May 2020

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: District Child Protection Unit decided to hand over a toddler rescued in an illegal child adoption case here, to their counterparts in Nagapattinam after the father was arrested for being involved.
Earlier, Ashraf lodged a complaint with Madurai Collector TG Vinay against his friend Hassan Mohammed alleging that he sold his three-year-old girl illegally to a Thoothukudi-based couple.

Thoothukudi Child protection Unit rescued the toddler from the couple and shifted her to Muthukuviyal, a government authorised child home in the district.

Meanwhile, Nagore police investigated Ashraf, who spilled the beans. The investigation revealed that Ashraf was one of the mediators in the case, and that there was a brawl following the money share.

Sources said that there were two more mediators -- Fatima and Kamaru Nisha. It is also said that Ashraf has sold his another daughter to a couple in Kumbakonam.

Based on a complaint filed by a Nagapattinam District Child Protection Unit official, Nagore police registered a case against six persons including Ashraf, Mohammed, Fatima and Kamaru Nisha, and the Thoothukudi-based couple under Section 18 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Since the case is being dealt in Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi Child Protection Unit decided to hand over the girl to Nagapattinam Child Welfare Committee for counselling and help reuniting her with the mother.  

