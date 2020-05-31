Madras HC to function with six division benches, video conference facilities till July 3

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court will continue to function through video conference facilities till July 3. The judges can either sit in their respective court halls or chambers. The contesting advocates are to address the judges only through video conference facilities from their homes or chambers.

The court would only hear fresh and adjourned admissions, and emergency hearing of cases are subject to permission from respective judges. Of the HC 33 judges, 12 will constitute six division benches and others will hear cases singly. Chief Justice A P Sahi will preside over the first bench.