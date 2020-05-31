Tamil Nadu government makes e-pass mandatory for inter-zone and inter-state travel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All the inter-zone travellers including rail passengers are required to obtain e-pass issued by the State government.

“Transportation by car, two-wheeler, bus and train within the zones can be carried out without e-pass. Only those who travel to other zones should obtain e-pass registering through https://TNepass.tnega.org,” explained a senior transport official.

The passengers who booked the tickets in four special trains which are to commence in its journey from Monday in – Mayiladuthurai – Coimbatore, Villupuram – Madurai, Tiruchy – Nagercoil and Katpadi – Coimbatore special trains should get e-pass before commencing journey, said railways.

According to official sources, the State government grouped districts into eight zones for the purpose of enforcing the lockdown restrictions during pandemic.

Transportation zones in the state have been classified as under:

Zone I: Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Tiuppur, Karur, Salem and Namakkal

Zone II: Dharmapuri, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Krishnagiri

Zone III: Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore and Kallakuruchi

Zone IV: Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur,Thanjavur, Thiruchi, Ariyalur,

Perambalur and Pudukottai

Zone V: Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram

Zone VI: Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakkumari and Tenkasi

Zone VII: Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram

Zone VIII: Chennai city

“Passengers travelling from Katpadi to Salem/Erode must obtain e-pass before boarding the train. However, for travelling from Salem to Coimbatore e pass not required. The State government made it mandatory for tracking the passengers at the destination stations,” said a transport official.

The transport officials added that government buses will be introduced within the zones and there will be no inter-zone buses.

“The passengers are encouraged to monthly pass for travelling. The conductors have been trained on standard operating procedures (SOP) for bus transportation. Usage of cash also will be minimised,” added the officials.

Besides, for travelling from Chennai to Delhi in Rajdhani special e-pass is mandatory, added the official.