STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government makes e-pass mandatory for inter-zone and inter-state travel

The State government has grouped districts into eight zones for the purpose of enforcing the lockdown restrictions during pandemic.

Published: 31st May 2020 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Following Tamil Nadu government's order, autos were seen functioning in various parts of Coimbatore keeping safety in mind. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All the inter-zone travellers including rail passengers are required to obtain e-pass issued by the State government.

“Transportation by car, two-wheeler, bus and train within the zones can be carried out without e-pass. Only those who travel to other zones should obtain e-pass registering through https://TNepass.tnega.org,” explained a senior transport official.

The passengers who booked the tickets in four special trains which are to commence in its journey from Monday in – Mayiladuthurai – Coimbatore, Villupuram – Madurai, Tiruchy – Nagercoil and Katpadi – Coimbatore special trains should get e-pass before commencing journey, said railways.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu relaxes lockdown restrictions; allows private companies and public transportation to function from Monday

According to official sources, the State government grouped districts into eight zones for the purpose of enforcing the lockdown restrictions during pandemic.

Transportation zones in the state have been classified as under:

Zone I: Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Tiuppur, Karur, Salem and Namakkal
Zone II: Dharmapuri, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Krishnagiri
Zone III:  Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore and Kallakuruchi
Zone IV: Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur,Thanjavur, Thiruchi, Ariyalur,
Perambalur and Pudukottai
Zone V: Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram
Zone VI: Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakkumari and Tenkasi
Zone VII: Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram
Zone VIII: Chennai city

“Passengers travelling from Katpadi to Salem/Erode must obtain e-pass before boarding the train. However, for travelling from Salem to Coimbatore e pass not required. The State government made it mandatory for tracking the passengers at the destination stations,” said a transport official.

The transport officials added that government buses will be introduced within the zones and there will be no inter-zone buses.

“The passengers are encouraged to monthly pass for travelling. The conductors have been trained on standard operating procedures (SOP) for bus transportation.  Usage of cash also will be minimised,” added the officials.

Besides, for travelling from Chennai to Delhi in Rajdhani special e-pass is mandatory, added the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu inter-zone travel Tamil Nadu inter-state travel Tamil Nadu lockdown Tamil nadu government e-pass
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp