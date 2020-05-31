Tamil Nadu relaxes lockdown restrictions; allows private companies and public transportation to function from Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government lightened the curbs imposed in view of lockdown on functioning of private companies across the State from Monday. While extending the lockdown till June 30, it also allowed partial resumption of bus and train transportation barring Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts.

All the private companies outside Chennai limit are allowed to operate with its full strength, while companies in City limit should function with 50 percent of its workforce. The private companies include large scale factories and production plants.

The restrictions of public gathering at temples and other worship places, amusement parks, tourist locations, beaches, parks and entertainment areas will stay. School and colleges will remain shut till June 30.

Salons, beauty parlours and spa allowed to function without air conditioning in Chennai city.

Besides, Jewellery and textile showrooms and other big shops are permitted to operate across the State with 50 percent of staff without air conditioning and limiting the five customers at a time to ensure social distancing.

Vegetable shops, hotels (only for parcels till June 7) and tea shops can function between 6 am and 8 pm. However, Tasmac liquor shops will remain closed in Chennai until further orders.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said IT and ITES companies are allowed to function with 20 percent of work force subject to the maximum of 40 persons in Chennai. “All the private companies located outside Chennai can function with its full strength. Companies should facilitate the transportation of the employees,”.

For the purpose of resuming the bus services, districts are grouped into eight zones each having three to seven districts

Palaniswami said there will be no public transportation in Chennai which has been classified as zone VIII and Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts grouped under zone VII.

“Barring zone VII and VIII, 50 percent of fleet will be operated in districts earmarked between zone I to VI. The buses allowed to carry 60 percent of its seating capacity. Commuters can travel within the zones without e passes,” said the Chief Minister.

Call taxis can run with three commuters; autos and cycle rickshaws can carry two travellers, said the statement. Vulnerable persons like those aged above 65, Children below 10 years old and persons with co-morbidities are advised to stay at home except for essential and health purpose.

From June 8, based on the notification from Union Home Ministry, the State government permitted functioning of hotels and restaurants with dine–in facility with 50 percent of seat capacity while maintaining social distancing. The tea shops also allowed to work between 6 am and 8 pm.

Restrictions till June 30 (across TN including Chennai)

• Places of worships and all religious premises

• School and colleges

• Malls, Cinema theatres, beaches, parks and public gathering for any purpose

• Metro, MRTS and Suburban trains

• No bus transportation in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram

and Chengalpattu districts

• No inter state travel

Permission from June 1 In Chennai (except containment areas)

• All private companies with 50 percent employees.

• IT and ITES companies allowed to operate with 20 percent of work force subject to the maximum of 40 persons; companies should facilitate transportation for employees.

• Jewellery and textile showrooms and other big shops allowed to function with 50 percent of staffs; maximum five persons allowed at a time; shops should switch off ACs.

• Call taxis can run with three commuters; autos and cycle rickshaws can carry two travellers.

• OLA and UBER cab aggregators

• Vegetable shops, hotels (only for parcels till June 7) and tea shops can function between 6 am and 8 pm.

• Saloons, Beauty parlours and Spa

From June 8:

• Hotels allowed to operate with dine-in facility with 50 percent of seating capacity; AC should be switched off

• Tea shops can function between 6 am and 8 pm

In Tamil Nadu (except Chennai and containment zones)

Permissions from June 1:

• 50 percent of buses will be operated in 33 districts, barring Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts.

• Industries allowed to function with 100 percent employees.

• IT companies allowed to function with its full strength; however, 20 percent of the staffs should encouraged to work from home.

• All private companies can function with full strength

• Jewellery and textile showrooms and other big shops allowed to function with 50 percent of employees; maximum 5 persons allowed at a time.

• Delivery of non essential goods through e-commerce companies

• Call taxis can run with three commuters; autos and cycle rickshaws can carry two travellers

From June 8:

• Hotels allowed to function with 50 percent of seats; social distancing should be maintained; AC should be switched off

• Tea shops can function between 6 am and 8 pm; only 50 percent of seats should be occupied in the shops

• Tasmac allowed to function from 10 am to 8 pm

Transportation zones:

Zone I: Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Tiuppur, Karur, Salem and Namakkal

Zone II: Dharmapuri, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Krishnagiri

Zone III: Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore and Kallakuruchi

Zone IV: Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur,Thanjavur, Thiruchi, Ariyalur,

Perambalur and Pudukottai

Zone V: Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram

Zone VI: Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakkumari and Tenkasi

Zone VII: Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram

Zone VIII: Chennai city