Farmers, Papanasam constituency public miss easily accessible minister R Doraikkannu

Doraikkannu would never use harsh words against anyone. "It was due to his simplicity he could win three consecutive elections from the Papanasam assembly constituency,"

Published: 01st November 2020 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The public of the Papanasam assembly constituency and the farmers of the area lost the easily accessible minister with the death of the R Doraikkannu, the Minister for Agriculture. T Saravanan, secretary of train passenger association of Papanasam says the public, irrespective of party affiliation of the constituency, could easily meet him whether he was MLA of the constituency and later the Minister for agriculture.

"He was with the people of the constituency through thick and thin", he added. He was actively involved in public work till he was admitted to the hospital Saravanan said adding even during occasions when he was slightly indisposed, he would go about his work.

Further, he said Doraikkannu would never use harsh words against anyone. "It was due to his simplicity he could win three consecutive elections from the Papanasam assembly constituency," says Swamimalai S Vimalnathan, the District Cauvery Delta farmers association.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 positive Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister Doraikkannu passes away at 72

P R Pandian, the President of the coordination committee of the Tamizhaga all farmers association said when R Doraikkannu, an ordinary farmer was appointed as the agriculture minister it gave hope among the Cauvery delta farmers.

"He gave respect to everyone and even when one is younger than himself, he would call them as "Annan" (elder brother)", Pandian said. He was humble and whenever an issue was brought to his notice, he would talk to the higher officials, and he himself would call back us to update about the issue, Pandian added.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of R Doraikkannu, the agriculture minister of Tamil Nadu who died on Saturday night at a private hospital, following complications due to COVID-19, was brought to Rajagiri, in Thanjavur district on Sunday.

His body was kept at the ground behind his house for the public to pay last respects. O Panneerselvam, the Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers S P Velumani, P Thangamani, K A Sengottaiyan, R Kamaraj, O S Manian, K P Anbazhagan, N Natarajan, S Valarmathi, M.P.s. R Vaithilingam, P Raveendranath Kumar paid their last respects. Later Doraikkannu's mortal remains were interred at the Vanniyadi area near the village with state honors.

