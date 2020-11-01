Guidance Tamil Nadu launches Yaadhum Oorae website

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to tap into the Tamil diaspora spread across the world, Guidance Tamil Nadu has launched the website yaadhumoorae.in, which will act as the central portal for diaspora outreach. This comes as the three-day global Yaadhum Oorae Conclave, organised by the Southern India Chamber of Commerce (SICCI), in association with Guidance Tamil Nadu, concluded on Saturday.

Industries Minister MC Sampath highlighted how the Tamil culture has spread world over and the role of diaspora by becoming the emissaries in spreading the culture overseas. Managing Director of Guidance, Neeraj Mittal, said the conclave united Tamil cultural outfit from many countries in one place. The idea is to provide a platform for the community, he added.

AR RM Arun, president, SICCI, said that the Tamil diaspora are the true and permanent ambassadors of the State, and SICCI, along with Guidance, is coming out with a directory providing details of the people abroad. The virtual event saw a turnout of over 3,000 participants from as many as 38 countries including USA, UK, South Africa, Australia, UAE, Germany, etc.

A rich list of speakers and eminent personalities, including Ashok Amritraj, Chairman, Hyde Park Entertainment, Andy Nallappan, CIO, Broadcom, Velchamy Sankarlingam, President, Zoom, Ganesh Iyer, MD, NIO USA, Muthu Nedumaran, Chairman, Murasu Group, Malaysia, MR Rangaswami, Founder, Indiaspora, Tan Sri Dato’ Dr R Palan, Pro Chancellor, University of Cyberjaya, Janakiraman, Chairman, Harvard Tamil Chair, USA, etc. took part in the event.