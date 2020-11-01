STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Guidance Tamil Nadu launches Yaadhum Oorae website

Industries Minister MC Sampath highlighted how the Tamil culture has spread world over and the role of diaspora by becoming the emissaries in spreading the culture overseas.

Published: 01st November 2020 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to tap into the Tamil diaspora spread across the world, Guidance Tamil Nadu has launched the website yaadhumoorae.in, which will act as the central portal for diaspora outreach. This comes as the three-day global Yaadhum Oorae Conclave, organised by the Southern India Chamber of Commerce (SICCI), in association with Guidance Tamil Nadu, concluded on Saturday. 

Industries Minister MC Sampath highlighted how the Tamil culture has spread world over and the role of diaspora by becoming the emissaries in spreading the culture overseas. Managing Director of Guidance, Neeraj Mittal, said the conclave united Tamil cultural outfit from many countries in one place. The idea is to provide a platform for the community, he added. 

AR RM Arun, president, SICCI, said that the Tamil diaspora are the true and permanent ambassadors of the State, and SICCI, along with Guidance, is coming out with a directory providing details of the people abroad. The virtual event saw a turnout of over 3,000 participants from as many as 38 countries including USA, UK, South Africa, Australia, UAE, Germany, etc. 

A rich list of speakers and eminent personalities, including Ashok Amritraj, Chairman, Hyde Park Entertainment, Andy Nallappan, CIO, Broadcom, Velchamy Sankarlingam, President, Zoom, Ganesh Iyer, MD, NIO USA, Muthu Nedumaran, Chairman, Murasu Group, Malaysia, MR Rangaswami, Founder, Indiaspora, Tan Sri Dato’ Dr R Palan, Pro Chancellor, University of Cyberjaya, Janakiraman, Chairman, Harvard Tamil Chair, USA, etc. took part in the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guidance Tamil Nadu Yaadhum Oorae Conclave
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp