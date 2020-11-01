STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

IAS officer U Sagayam seeks VRS, to engage in people's service more intensively

Sagayam was the first IAS officer in the country to declare his personal assets voluntarily in the public domain in 2009 while he was Collector of Namakkal district.

Published: 01st November 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

U Sagayam IAS (File Photo | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: One of the senior IAS officers in the State, U Sagayam (57), a bureaucrat known for his incorruptibility and straightforwardness, has sought voluntary retirement from the service. In recent times, he is the second IAS officer seeking VRS the first being Santhosh Babu. Since 2014, Sagayam has been the vice-chairman of the Science City, Chennai.  

“Sagayam has applied for VRS on October 2, Gandhi Jayanthi day. Now, he has sent another letter to the government, requesting that he could be relieved by December 30 or earlier,” sources close to the IAS officer said.

Asked about the speculations that Sagayam has sought VRS since he is planning to take a plunge into politics ahead of the Assembly elections, the sources denied it and attributed some other reasons for his decision.   

The sources said Sagayam has been disappointed by the way he was treated by the government by keeping him in an unimportant post for over seven years at a time when the State was in need of the best officers like him in key positions.  

The sources also pointed out that Sagayam should have been promoted to a Secretary-grade officer four or five years ago. But he was not given that and as a result, he was getting a salary of 15 per cent less than that of his junior in the administration. “Salary is not an issue but how the government treated an officer is an issue here.”  

Of late, he started feeling that continuing in this position would not help him in doing service to the people or guide the youth, and hence he decided to quit the government service.  On personal grounds, he has sought VRS.”

“Basically, Sagayam has been wanting to engage himself in the service for the people as well as to the Tamil language.  He felt very bad about the opportunities not given to him when disasters struck the State. Whenever foreign Tamil associations invite him to give talks, unnecessary questions were put to him from certain quarters to stall his participation in those events,” the sources added.   

During the pandemic, he was so much depressed that he could not move with the people or serve them.   He was even ready to part with one-third of his salary for the Corona relief works.  But he started helping those affected by COVID-19 from his salary and contributed to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund and a foundation in Mumbai and also helping the students from a poor economic background to meet their educational needs. But the government did not use him the relief works, the sources added.  

Upagaram Pillai Sagayam was born on March 22, 1963, at  Perunchunai village in Pudukottai district. He received his Master’s degree in social work from Loyola College and a Bachelor’s degree in law from the Chennai Law College.  He reportedly faced more than 25 transfers in 30 years of service. His office door used to bear a sign reading "Lanjam Thavirththu Nenjam Nimirthu (Reject Bribe and hold your head high).

The important positions held by him include Secretary, State Election Commission, Collector of Namakkal, and Madurai districts, Legal Commissioner to probe the irregularities in granite mining in Madurai. 

He cleared the Civil Service Examination of the UPSC and joined Central Secretariat Service in Delhi in 1989. Later, he cleared TamilNadu Public Service Commission and joined as a Deputy Collector in TamilNadu  in1990.  Sagayam was the first IAS officer in the country to declare his personal assets voluntarily in the public domain in 2009 while he was Collector of Namakkal district.

When he was DRO cum Additional District Magistrate in 1999, he sealed the production unit of Pepsi in Kancheepuram district following a lab report which confirmed that the samples were not fit for human consumption. In 2011, Election Commission posted Sagayam as Collector of Madurai district where complaints about bribing voters were high.  He thwarted many attempts to bribe voters and registered cases against many key politicians. 

In 2012, Sagayam's report about illegal quarrying of granite in Madurai and its surroundings shocked everyone as the estimated loss due to the irregularities stood at Rs.16,000 crore. In 2016, a large number of youth gathered under the banner Ezhuchi Thamizhagam in Madurai, appealed to him to enter politics to cleanse the system.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
U Sagayam U Sagayam IAS
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp