Schools in Tamil Nadu set to reopen after Deepavali, will classes be in batches?

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a long wait, the State government on Saturday announced that students studying in schools — from class 9 upwards — colleges, and research institutions can return to regular classes from November 16, while adhering to Standard Operating Procedures.

Similarly, cinema halls that have been shut for more than seven months now have been allowed to resume shows with just 50 per cent capacity. The announcements were made by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, while extending the lockdown further till November 30.

While the reopening of schools has evoked mixed reactions, announcements on cinema theatres, markets, and public transport, have come as a blessing for traders ahead of the Deepavali festival season. The measures are expected to revive demand in local trade sectors.

Classes in batches?

Departments concerned are likely to issue detailed SOPs to be adopted by institutions and establishments, in the next few days. In an advisory issued in September, the government had said that students can attend the regular classes on a voluntary basis, after getting a letter of consent from their parents.

The advisory had also proposed holding classes in batches that come to schools only on alternate days. Saturday’s announcement evoked mixed responses.

“We are willing to comply with any guideline laid out by the government, as long as students can attend classes,” said KR Nandhakumar, who heads an association for private schools in the State. “Schools already had to do away with quarterly exams.

If students do not take up the half-yearly exams, they will not be equipped for the final test.” A section of students and teachers are concerned about returning to colleges and university campuses that served as quarantine centres in the recent past.

“Students will be at great risk. Officials need to ensure that these campuses are well sanitised before the commencement of regular classes,” said PK Ilamaran, who heads the State government teachers association.