STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Schools in Tamil Nadu set to reopen after Deepavali, will classes be in batches?

Opening of public transport and cinema halls ahead of the festival season may boost local trade; operating procedures to come soon.

Published: 01st November 2020 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

schools reopening

Representational image (PTI)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a long wait, the State government on Saturday announced that students studying in schools — from class 9 upwards — colleges, and research institutions can return to regular classes from November 16, while adhering to Standard Operating Procedures.

Similarly, cinema halls that have been shut for more than seven months now have been allowed to resume shows with just 50 per cent capacity. The announcements were made by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, while extending the lockdown further till November 30.

While the reopening of schools has evoked mixed reactions, announcements on cinema theatres, markets, and public transport, have come as a blessing for traders ahead of the Deepavali festival season. The measures are expected to revive demand in local trade sectors.

Classes in batches?
Departments concerned are likely to issue detailed SOPs to be adopted by institutions and establishments, in the next few days. In an advisory issued in September, the government had said that students can attend the regular classes on a voluntary basis, after getting a letter of consent from their parents.

The advisory had also proposed holding classes in batches that come to schools only on alternate days. Saturday’s announcement evoked mixed responses.

“We are willing to comply with any guideline laid out by the government, as long as students can attend classes,” said KR Nandhakumar, who heads an association for private schools in the State. “Schools already had to do away with quarterly exams.

If students do not take up the half-yearly exams, they will not be equipped for the final test.” A section of students and teachers are concerned about returning to colleges and university campuses that served as quarantine centres in the recent past.

“Students will be at great risk. Officials need to ensure that these campuses are well sanitised before the commencement of regular classes,” said PK Ilamaran, who heads the State government teachers association.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu schools TN unlock COVID 19
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp