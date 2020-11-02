Annamalai not up for debate with farmers, only politicians

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Responding to an open-challenge thrown by members of a farmers’ organisation to debate on the HVDC project, BJP State Vice-President K Annamalai on Sunday said that he would hold discussions only with politicians and not farmers.

Addressing media persons on sidelines of a party function, Annamalai said, “Hundreds of people are joining BJP now. This shows youth have faith in the party. Besides, my comments on Power Grid Corporation of India’s Pugalur-Raigarh High-Voltage Direct Current project were misquoted by certain media houses.

But, I agree with some views shared by farmers. For, farming is in my DNA and I am one among them. So. I won’t debate with farmers but politicians.” Refusing to comment on current issues related to VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan and ABVP President Dr Subbiah Shanmugam, the saffron party leader urged media houses to not compare these matters as “they are different”.