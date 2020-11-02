Chennai Metro Rail Limited prepares preliminary report for metro rail project in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has prepared a preliminary report for the proposed metro rail project in Coimbatore. The report shall be soon handed over to the state government.

The CMRL formulated the report based on a feasibility study conducted by Systra Group, a private consultancy.

A higher official, privy to the development said, "The report proposed five corridors, with a total distance of 136 km, along Avinashi Road, Mettupalayam Road, Thondamuthur Road, Sathy Road, and Tiruchy Road in Coimbatore. Additionally, one route would also be allocated for Vellalore, where the integrated bus terminal project is under progress."

Last year, the private company completed the feasibility study meant for establishing a Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) in Coimbatore.

"The report was later submitted to the CMRL. The project need not only be for setting up a metro rail, but CMRL also has other options, such as implementing monorail, suspension rail, tram, or even an exclusive pathway for buses, said the official.

"Due to the pandemic, no developments took place in the last few months. The state government would give consent once the CMRL officials submit the preliminary report," the official added.