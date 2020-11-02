STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

PM, CM, other leaders condole Doraikkannu’s demise

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said, “He worked tirelessly for many years. He was a simplistic man.

Published: 02nd November 2020 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami pays floral tribute to the portrait of former Agriculture Minister Doraikkannu at Cauvery Hospital on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister, Prime Minister, Vice President of India and leaders of various political parties condoled the death of Agriculture Minister Doraikkannu, who succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday night. 

The Chief Minister, in his condolence message on Sunday, said, “I am shocked and saddened to know about the death of Minister Doraikannu without responding to treatment.” Palaniswami added that the minister was a member of AIADMK since 1972, the year the party was founded.  He had been imprisoned several times for attending protests, organised by the party. Doraikannuwas elected as an MLA from Papanasam constituency in the last three Assembly elections and had been serving as Thanjavur North district secretary and Papanasam union secretary for the past 15 years. 

“He was made a Minister for Agriculture by the late J Jayalalithaa and continued in my cabinet,” Palaniswami said and extended his sympathies to his family and cadre and prayed to the almighty for his soul to rest in peace. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said, “He worked tirelessly for many years. He was a simplistic man.

He won three consecutive times with the support of people in his constituency. His demise is an unmatched loss to the party.” Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, “Deeply anguished by the passing away of Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister Sri Doraikannu. He worked with dedication for the upliftment of the downtrodden and welfare of farmers. My condolences to his bereaved family members. Om Shanti!”. 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of Minister in the Tamil Nadu Government, Thiru R. Doraikkannu.

He made noteworthy efforts to serve society and empower the farmers. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour.” DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday expressed his shock over the demise of the Agriculture Minister and expressed condolence to his family, Chief Minister and fellow ministers, who lost their cabinet colleague. 

Besides, TNCC president KS Alagiri, CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan, former union minister and Tiruchy MP Su Thirunavukkarasar, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, PMK founder S Ramadoss, TMC president GK Vasan, BJP state unit president L Murugan, AISMK president R Sarathkumar and others also condoled the death.

KP Anbalagan gets Agriculture portfolio
Chennai: Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday allotted the Agriculture portfolio, held by late R Doraikkannu, to Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan, a press release from the Raj Bhavan said. On advice of Chief Minister, the portfolios of Agriculture, Agriculture engineering, Agro service co-operatives, Horticulture, Sugarcane cess, Sugarcane Development and Waste Land Development has been allocated to Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan by the Governor, the press release said. Hereafter, the Minister for Higher Education has been re-designated as Minister for Higher Education and Agriculture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Doraikkannu Edappadi K Palaniswami Covid-19 Narendra Modi
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp