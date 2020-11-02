PM, CM, other leaders condole Doraikkannu’s demise

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister, Prime Minister, Vice President of India and leaders of various political parties condoled the death of Agriculture Minister Doraikkannu, who succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday night.

The Chief Minister, in his condolence message on Sunday, said, “I am shocked and saddened to know about the death of Minister Doraikannu without responding to treatment.” Palaniswami added that the minister was a member of AIADMK since 1972, the year the party was founded. He had been imprisoned several times for attending protests, organised by the party. Doraikannuwas elected as an MLA from Papanasam constituency in the last three Assembly elections and had been serving as Thanjavur North district secretary and Papanasam union secretary for the past 15 years.

“He was made a Minister for Agriculture by the late J Jayalalithaa and continued in my cabinet,” Palaniswami said and extended his sympathies to his family and cadre and prayed to the almighty for his soul to rest in peace. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said, “He worked tirelessly for many years. He was a simplistic man.

He won three consecutive times with the support of people in his constituency. His demise is an unmatched loss to the party.” Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, “Deeply anguished by the passing away of Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister Sri Doraikannu. He worked with dedication for the upliftment of the downtrodden and welfare of farmers. My condolences to his bereaved family members. Om Shanti!”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of Minister in the Tamil Nadu Government, Thiru R. Doraikkannu.

He made noteworthy efforts to serve society and empower the farmers. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour.” DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday expressed his shock over the demise of the Agriculture Minister and expressed condolence to his family, Chief Minister and fellow ministers, who lost their cabinet colleague.

Besides, TNCC president KS Alagiri, CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan, former union minister and Tiruchy MP Su Thirunavukkarasar, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, PMK founder S Ramadoss, TMC president GK Vasan, BJP state unit president L Murugan, AISMK president R Sarathkumar and others also condoled the death.

KP Anbalagan gets Agriculture portfolio

Chennai: Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday allotted the Agriculture portfolio, held by late R Doraikkannu, to Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan, a press release from the Raj Bhavan said. On advice of Chief Minister, the portfolios of Agriculture, Agriculture engineering, Agro service co-operatives, Horticulture, Sugarcane cess, Sugarcane Development and Waste Land Development has been allocated to Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan by the Governor, the press release said. Hereafter, the Minister for Higher Education has been re-designated as Minister for Higher Education and Agriculture.