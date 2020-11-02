Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Noted political and economic commentator, S Gurumurthy, had an one-on-one meeting with film star Rajinikanth on Sunday, triggering a fresh bout of speculation about the actor’s political plunge.

The meeting, lasting 90 minutes, comes in the backdrop of a note that was in circulation a few days back, hinting that Rajinikanth had made up his mind not to enter politics due to health reasons. According to sources privy to the meeting, Gurumurthy is understood to have impressed upon Rajinikanth that he should reconsider his plans on staying away from politics.

Gurumurthy, considered close to the BJP, reportedly told the star that he had to play a significant role in the overall context of TN politics. Political observers said today’s development may suggest that the final word is still not out on Rajinikanth ruling out a political role for himself, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The note that had been doing rounds had said Rajinikanth cited the pandemic, his age, health condition and uncertainty over the availability of a vaccine as reasons for his decision to call it quits. A day later, however, the star denied he wrote the statement, but said the point about his health in that statement was true.