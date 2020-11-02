Retired staff seeking lapsed claims can’t be encouraged: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court observed that the trend of retired employees knocking the doors of the court to restore lapsed rights or claims, especially those relating to seniority, cannot be encouraged as it would affect other employees in service.

Justice SM Subramaniam said that government employees should redress grievances by approaching competent authority and then the court of law within a reasonable period of time. “Lapsed or belated claim can never provide any cause of action for filing of plea before court for getting relief.

Those employees, who have slept over their right for years, cannot wake-up one fine morning and knock doors of the court for redressal,” he stated. Moreover, entertaining cases that seek to restore lapsed claims would cause irreparable loss to the employees, already in service, the judge added.