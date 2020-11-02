STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tension at Puducherry's Raj Nivas as PSU staff, unorganised sector workers stage dharna

The elected government in Puducherry had expressed inability to fulfil their demands, saying Lt Governor Kiran Bedi was not granting approval for them

Published: 02nd November 2020 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

They raised slogans and wanted the Lt Governor to consider their demands sympathetically

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Tension prevailed at Raj Nivas on Monday when employees of public sector undertakings (PSUs) and unorganised sector workers under the aegis of the Joint Agitation Committee of Trade Unions broke the police cordons and picketed the gates in support of their demands.

The employees of various PSUs, cooperative institutions and textile mills were demanding disbursement of pending salary for several months, while the unorganized sector workers were demanding Deepavali gift coupons for Rs 2000 as well as establishment of a Welfare Board.

The elected government had expressed inability to fulfil their demands, saying Lt Governor Kiran Bedi was not granting approval for them.

The trade unions announced the protest on Monday, following which they marched to Raj Nivas holding trade union flags. They broke the police barricade in front of Raj Nivas and sat on a dharna in front of the gates. They raised slogans and wanted the Lt Governor to consider their demands sympathetically. After some time, police removed them forcibly by taking them in a police vehicle.

Earlier, the protesters sat on a dharna near the back gate of Raj Nivas, but were chased away by the police. They marched to the Assembly, but were again chased by the police, following which they came near the Romain Rolland library adjoining Raj Nivas and attempted to enter the building.

This led to a push and pull between the police and agitators but with limited police force, the protesters broke the barricade and came near the gate of Raj Nivas. However they were prevented from entering Raj Nivas following which they sat on a dharna in front of the gates to register their demand.

The closure of various roads by police as the protesters attempted to reach Raj Nivas, led to traffic blocks. Vehicles were diverted and even the mail van of the post office could not reach the Head Post Office, situated close to Raj Nivas. Auto rickshaws parked their vehicles on Rangapillai Street near Gingee Salai and blocked the road as part of the agitation.

