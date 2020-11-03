STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore admin mulls removing Covid care centres with minimum tenancy

It was in July that the district administration established several CCCs to cope with the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Published: 03rd November 2020 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

Healthcare staff collects nasal swabs for Covid-19. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following a dip in the number of new Covid cases reported every day in Coimbatore, the district administration is planning to withdraw some Covid care centres (CCC) that currently have minimum occupancy.

Collector K Rajamani said that the centres set up at educational institutions, except one at an institute near Mathampalayam, would be withdrawn soon. All the centres located in the district have a capacity of around 5,000 beds.

The official said that as of Monday, only one-third (254) of beds out of the total 1,128 were occupied at CCC in Codissia Trade Fair Complex. In ESI hospital, only 210 out of 450 beds were occupied as of Monday.

It was in July that the district administration established several CCCs to cope with the rising number of Covid-19 cases.With the district reporting fewer new cases, the administration is mulling plans to retain and centralise CCCs, at Codissia and private institute in Mathampalayam, and withdrawing others. 

The Collector said that even prominent private hospitals have a large number of unoccupied beds owing to a decrease in the number of Covid cases. He added, “During a video conference with Chief Secretary K Shanmugam last month, we were told to bring down the district’s positivity rate to below five per cent, the death rate to less than one per cent, and daily fresh cases to less than 100. Currently, Coimbatore’s positivity rate is 5.3 per cent. We are expecting the rate would further fall in the coming days.”

No more small CCCs
Collector K Rajamani said that the centres set up at educational institutions, except one at an institute near Mathampalayam, would be withdrawn soon

