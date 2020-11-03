STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu govt issues SOPs for cinema halls as they gear up to reopen from November 10

Here are the key conditions for cinema halls in the state, which have been allowed to reopen from November 10 with 50 percent seating capacity

Published: 03rd November 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

cinema hall, theatre, theater, film screen

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for cinema halls in the state -- including those located at multiplexes and shopping malls -- which have been allowed to reopen from November 10 with 50 percent seating capacity.

The key conditions laid down for cinema halls are:

1. Cinema halls in containment zones will not be allowed to reopen

2. Everyone should wear masks throughout the duration they are inside the cinema hall

3. Touch-free sanitisers should be installed at all entrance and exit points

4. While sneezing within the cinema hall, tissue papers should be used and disposed safely

5. Thermal screening should be done for all those visiting cinema halls

6. Physical distancing should be strictly adopted while entering the theatre complex and while in the queue.

7. Theatre management should avoid people going out en masse after the show is over.

8. Seating should be organised in a way maintaining physical distance

9.  In multiplexes where more than one cinema hall is operating, the show timings should be regulated to avoid crowding

10. Issue of tickets online, e-wallet and QR code methods should be implemented

11. While issuing tickets in person, the telephone number of the person getting the ticket should be registered

12. Ticket counters should be kept open throughout the day to avoid crowding

13. After every show is over, the entire hall should be disinfected

14. Air conditioning should be kept at the levels advised by the government

15. Only packed food and cool drinks should be sold and supply of these items within the cinema hall should be barred

