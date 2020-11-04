STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Amid COVID-19 battle, drop in dengue cases gives Tamil Nadu health officials a breather

Several factors are cited for the considerable drop in dengue cases in the current year. The main reason is the coordinated preventive measures afoot in the districts to control COVID-19.

Published: 04th November 2020 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Led by block medical officer Dr S Pasupathi, health workers check mosquito breeding sources at a house in a remote village at Alangayam block in Tirupathur district

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: Even as the health department has been finding it difficult to mobilise resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities have got a breather as dengue cases have dropped considerably compared to last year.

Vellore region and Tiruvannamalai district have reported low numbers of dengue cases up to October this year.

Vellore district alone accounted for 77 dengue cases till October, registering a huge drop when compared to the previous year’s figures of 434, officials said.

Tiruvannamalai has reported just 19 cases till October against 205 recorded last year.

Ranipet district had 212 cases last year but this year it accounted for 73 cases till October while Tirupathur had 46 cases this year.

Dengue infections used to peak in October before gradually declining in January.

Several factors are cited for the considerable drop in dengue cases in the current year. The main reason is the coordinated preventive measures afoot in the districts to control COVID-19.

“The COVID preventive measures have been initiated as early as March this year. Extensive disinfection work was done in public places in the early stages of the COVID infection. Mosquito breeding was also targeted. The awareness among the public about infectious diseases too led to a drop in dengue cases,” said a senior officer of the health department.

Improvement of immunity thanks to the government’s precautionary measures for COVID such as distribution of immunity boosters and a wide awareness campaign too contributed to the dip in cases.

However, a few doctors argue that a kind of ‘natural balance’ has led to the lower number of dengue infections.

“It is not that aedes mosquitoes have gone. There are mosquitoes. Yet, there is a natural balance that keeps dengue infections away,” said a paediatrician working with a government hospital (GH).

Public health experts also cite increased awareness among the public, cyclic pattern and good spells of showers that led to the availability of potable water as possible reasons.

Talking to The New Indian Express, Dr K Kolandasamy, retired director of public health (DPH), said, “There have been good spells of rains from early in the year, making potable water available. So people needn’t store water and there aren’t many sources for mosquito breeding.”

He added, “Fever camps organised in large numbers to identify COVID-19 infections have also been an important factor because those found to be down with symptoms of dengue are picked up immediately for treatment.”

Although dengue cases have come down considerably, authorities should not let down their guard, he said.

“There shouldn’t be any complacency despite the fact that cases have come down. Activities like removal of scrap materials and tyres must be carried out continuously in tandem with awareness creation,” Kolandasamy stressed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Dengue Tamil Nadu Vellore Tiruvannamalai
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp