STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

As states ban crackers, Sivakasi workers stare at a dark Deepavali

Already reeling under the impact of the pandemic and associated lockdowns, these families are now staring at abject poverty, if the sale of crackers is not up to the mark.

Published: 04th November 2020 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Boys bursting crackers in Madurai ahead of Deepavali on Tuesday | KK Sundar

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Hundreds of families in Virudhunagar are shocked and upset over the announcements made by multiple State governments banning the sale and usage of firecrackers this Deepavali season.

Already reeling under the impact of the pandemic and associated lockdowns, these families are now staring at abject poverty, if the sale of crackers is not up to the mark. So far, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Odisha, and Haryana have announced a ban.

“The firecracker industry is a fragile ecosystem. A damage caused to any one part of it can have debilitating impact on a large number of families across the nation,” says Elangovan of fireworks traders association.       

The biggest damage, he adds, will be in Sivakasi. Industry experts say that over 80 per cent of cracker sales happen on the day before the festival. “While products have been shipped away to different States, we are yet to receive payments from many traders,” claims Elangovan.  

Wholesale buyers in North India, their dealers, and local shopkeepers are all likely to be hit hard this year. Elangovan says, in Sivakasi, the business is done on a credit-based system. “We receive payments after the festival, which is used to pay off bonus for workers, loans, and to invest in the business for the year ahead.” Around 2 lakh persons are directly employed in the firecracker sector of Sivakasi, and Rajasthan is one of their major market – contributing almost 12 per cent to overall sales every year.

“We have followed every rule in the book in making ‘green fireworks’ this year,” says Ganesan Panjurajan of another fireworks manufacturers association. “If more States follow suit, this Deepavali will be a dark one for us.”

More States expected to follow suit
So far, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Odisha, and Haryana have announced a ban on sale and usage of firecrackers this Deepavali season. Karnataka may also announce a ban. Sources said a decision will be taken after discussion with CM Yediyurappa 

‘Eight lakh workers will be directly affected if cracker ban is implemented’

Elangovan said that if the ban is implemented, they would not receive the due credit amount. "We can neither repay loans nor reinvest. Our workers will be left in the lurch and those who financially supported us will go bankrupt. Starting from scrap industries to financial institutions supporting us, lakhs of people will be affected in the district alone," he said, adding that around 8 lakh employees, including 2 lakh direct employees, will be affected. 

President of TN Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers' Association (TANFAMA) Ganesan Panjurajan said Rajasthan alone contributes to around 12 per cent of our overall business. "Further, we have not used chemicals that are banned by the Supreme Court for manufacting the crackers. We have manufactured green crackers adhering to the formula approved by Council of Scientific & Industrial Research - National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO)," he added. 

Another manufacturer, who sought anonymity, said that if other states follow the suit, the industry would be badly hit in these trying times of Covid pandemic. "The formula for making different kinds of crackers have been developed over one year. There were tests, re-tests and approval procedures to be followed. The mental and physical energy spent through out year will go down the drain if the ban is imposed," he added. 

Ban Chinese crackers: Manickam Tagore 
Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore has written to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, seeking ban on imported firecrackers and allow bursting of green crackers manufactured in Sivakasi. The MP stated that with the lockdown hitting the industry severely, all those dependent on the industry were hoping to revive normalcy in their lives during Deepavali. Putting in place such a ban would not only send a negative message, but will also severely affect all traders and labourers, besides bankrupting them, he added. 

He said, “A new chemical formula was developed in consultation with the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research - National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) which has reduced emissions and produces no poisonous gas and is certified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). It was developed post the Supreme Court’s order in 2018”.

The primary pollutant in question – Sulphur dioxide – is emitted due to the mixing of sulphur during manufacturing, which is not added in green crackers, certified as ‘Environment-friendly’, he added.
He also sought to ban the Chinese firecrackers, “the real culprits causing pollution”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sivakasi Deepavali
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp