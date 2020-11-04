Court renders justice to dad of electrocuted boy

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Statue of King Manu Needhi Cholan, the Chola monarch considered just even by the people he conquered, rises imposingly on the campus of the Madras High Court. Legend has it that he had hung a giant bell in front of his palace so that anyone seeking justice could ring it and be heard. Though the times of monarchs have vanished with the rise of the republic, those seeking justice for an injustice meted out at them have a place to go in this country -- judiciary.

When Sendhattikalaipandian, a poor gardener from Virudhunagar who was still mourning the sudden death of his elder son, knocked on the door of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, he was not aware of the procedure to file a lawsuit. All he could do was to send a letter to the registry of the court. Sendhattikalaipandian’s son, 22-year-old Saravanan who was an IAS aspirant, was electrocuted early last month after he accidentally came into contact with a live overhanging electric wire while returning home on his two-wheeler.

Not having the heart to tell the poor villager that he should engage an advocate and file a proper writ petition, Justice Swaminathan, following the footsteps of the late HC judge VR Krishna Iyer, treated the letter as a writ petition and heard the case on October 29. The standing counsel of the TANGEDCO submitted that the high-tension line snapped because of ‘squirrel interference’. Because it had fallen on karuvelam bushes near the electric pole, the wire did not touch the ground, due to which the feeder did not trip at the sub-station, she explained.

Since such mishaps occur owing to bird hits or rodent interference, the officials cannot be blamed of negligence, she contended. The counsel added that the department was ready to pay `5 lakh as solatium to Sendhattikalaipandian.

Judge’s inspection

On Monday, however, Justice Swaminathan visited the accident spot. He noted that there was no squirrel guard on the pole. If the wire had fallen to the ground, the power supply would have stopped and the youth’s life would have been saved. However, the wire fell on the seemai karuvelam bushes under the electric pole. So, the connection remained intact.

Applying the formula used for computing damages in motor-accident cases, he directed the TANGEDCO to pay `13.86 lakh as compensation to Saravanan’s family. He also directed the department to provide on compassionate grounds a job to Saravanan’s younger brother. Moreover, the judge advised the TANGEDCO to conduct safety audits.

Following the footsteps of predecessor

Justice Swaminathan, following the footsteps of the late HC judge VR Krishna Iyer, treated the letter as a writ petition and heard the case on October 29. On Monday, he visited the accident spot. He noted that there was no squirrel guard on the pole. If the wire had fallen to the ground, the power supply would have stopped and the youth’s life would have been saved.