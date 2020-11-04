STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pathology lab at RGGGH gets NABL accreditation

Director of the Pathology Department Dr Bharathi said it took two years of documentation procedure with 60 technicians involved, which helped get the honour.

Published: 04th November 2020 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Isolation ward at RGGGH

Isolation ward at RGGGH. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pathology lab at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital has received National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation from the Union government and is now the first pathology lab in government hospitals in the State to get the accreditation.
Dean of RGGGH E Therani Rajan inaugurated the newly-accredited lab on Tuesday. 

Doctors with the department said an accreditation given by NABL, a Central government body, means the lab meets international standard of treatment and in availability of best quality equipment, apart from being proficient in diagnosis and assurance of accuracy in results.  

Director of the Pathology Department Dr Bharathi said it took two years of documentation procedure with 60 technicians involved, which helped get the honour. “We applied as soon as the documentation was over. The officials from Centre came for inspection last December and were impressed with our quality of care,” said Dr Bharathi. 

The accreditation, she said,  was approved by February. However, due to the pandemic, the inauguration was pushed to November. She pointed out that the biopsy sampling is widely done in the pathology lab, including cancer diagnosis. 

“Annually, we see around 16,000 samples while machines such as auto tissue processor, cryostat and embedding machine are put to use,” she said. The lab’s signboard will contain the NABL emblem and all reports too would have it, she added. 

Dr S Subitha, assistant professor of pathology, said the lab has specialities of histopathology and cytopathology, which deal with the study of tissues affected by diseases and diagnosis of diseases in the cells respectively. 

CM presents Thamizh Chemmal Awards
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday presented Thamizh Chemmal Award-2019 to 19 Tamil scholars during a simple function at the secretariat. 37 scholars were chosen for the award, and the remaining people will receive the awards from respective District Collectors soon. The award carries Rs 25,000 and a citation. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, Tamil Official language Minister K Pandiarajan, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Tamil Development and Information Director Mahesan Kasirajan, and other senior officials were present

CM orders release of water from three dams
Chennai: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday ordered release of water from Sasthakovil reservoir for irrigation from November 5. The water will be released for 48 days and help irrigate 3,130.68 acres in Rajapalayam taluk. The CM ordered release of water from Pilavakkal Periyar and Kovilar dams in Virudhunagar from November 5 to February 28, for 802 ha in Vathirairuppu taluk

CM to inaugurate 33 restored waterbodies
Chennai: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami is likely to inaugurate 33 waterbodies restored by the Chennai Corporation soon. Spanning 4,43,919 sq km, the civic body has rejuvenated 33 waterbodies at a cost of `23.90 crore in the first phase. Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the CM and  Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani would be dedicating the facilities. 

